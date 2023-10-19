Walmart’s helping you save on holiday meals by dropping inflation

FILE – The entrance to a Walmart store is shown on June 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh. Walmart reports earning on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — In a time of record-high costs for consumers, Walmart announced it is dropping inflation on holiday meals and ingredients to help its customers focus on what really matters around this time of year: spending time with family.

The retail giant — which says that helping its customers save is its main goal — says it is offering more frequent deals and unprecedented savings to remove inflation on holiday ingredients, according to a press release.

A survey conducted by Walmart found that 92% of its customers expressed some level of concern about inflation, and this is the company’s way of responding to that concern.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 26, consumers can save on ingredients for their favorite holiday meals at Walmart. The company implemented this deal last year for the first time and said it is bringing it back at even lower costs this year.

Walmart is offering two Thanksgiving meal options: The choice to purchase ingredients for those who like to cook their meals from scratch and another option for those who want a more convenient, ready-to-bake dinner.

“Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal includes customers’ favorites and fixings including many national brands, from turkey (for under $1/lb.!) and ham to stuffing and pumpkin pie,” the company said.

In addition to lower prices on meal options, Walmart has also promised deeper savings on popular gift items across multiple departments, including beauty, electronics and apparel.

“Saving money remains a top priority for our customers, and this holiday season, we’re building on the investments we made last year knowing they need it now more than ever,” said John Furner, Walmart U.S. president and chief executive officer.

Walmart has seen strong revenue growth this fiscal year, reporting an increase of 5.7% in its Q2 FY24 earnings report. Its consolidated revenue surpassed $161.6 billion so far this year.

It is important to know that Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth year in a row. Consumers should plan to shop for holiday meals before the actual holiday.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” Furner said. “We have so much to be thankful for, and I’m especially grateful for our associates.”

This year, Walmart will be open regular hours the day before and after Thanksgiving.

NewsNation’s affiliate KNWA/KFTA contributed to this report.