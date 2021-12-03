Watch out for these social media scams

(NewsNation Now) — We’re all searching for that perfect gift for loved ones during the holidays. But links touting online coupons, free gift cards and even free trials can be a red flag, according to the Better Business Bureau.

To avoid becoming a victim, the BBB says:

  • Check business ratings
  • Scrutinize those reviews
  • Search for contact information
  • Keep records of what you ordered
  • Pay by credit card.

The BBB said if you are skeptical of the link you come across online, try searching for that business on their website.

