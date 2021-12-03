Watch out for these social media scams

(NewsNation Now) — We’re all searching for that perfect gift for loved ones during the holidays. But links touting online coupons, free gift cards and even free trials can be a red flag, according to the Better Business Bureau.

To avoid becoming a victim, the BBB says:

Check business ratings

Scrutinize those reviews

Search for contact information

Keep records of what you ordered

Pay by credit card.

The BBB said if you are skeptical of the link you come across online, try searching for that business on their website.