What a landlord and tenant attorney says you should know about the eviction moratorium

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A landlord and tenant attorney in New York says the expiring federal eviction ban could affect more than 7 million people.

“If you’re evicted, your health is at stake are your children’s schooling, your ability to work consistently,” Altagracia Pierre Outerbridge said on The Donlon Report Friday. “So being evicted really affects you in every single way, as well as your family.”

Outerbridge said the states could step in, and some have.

“In New York, we know that the moratorium has about 30 more days, our moratorium in New York ends on August 31, 2021,” she said. “In New Jersey, it’s January 2022. So the states can actually take action.”

There’s also federal money available to people who may be at risk of eviction. That could be vital because the eviction ban does not absolve a tenant from paying their rent.

“We get calls at our New York office daily from small landlords largely in what saying I’m owed $40,000-$200,000 in rent,” she said. Landlords can also file for rental assistance on behalf of the tenant.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Latest News