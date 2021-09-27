ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — You have a chance to become a multimillionaire Monday night when a $545 million Powerball jackpot goes up for grabs.

If the winner chooses the upfront cash payout, they will receive $392 million. The drawing will be conducted at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Here are five things more likely to happen:

Being killed by hornets, wasps or bees. The odds are 1 in 59,507. Becoming president of the United States. Those odds are about 1 in 1 million. Becoming a movie star. The odds are 1 in 110,501. Going to the emergency room with a pogo stick-related injury. Those odds are about 1 in 115,300, according to Deseret News. Having conjoined twins. The odds of birthing conjoined twins are about 1 in 200,000, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

If hit, the jackpot would be the 10th largest in the game’s history.

The record Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion in January 2016, according to The Associated Press. It was divided among three ticket winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.