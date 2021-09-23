What toys are at the top of your kids’ holiday wish list?

An employee walks in the aisles of Mary Arnold Toys, New York city oldest toy store on August 2, 2021. – It’s always “better to shop a little early” for the holidays, but this year, Judy Ishayik, co-owner of a New York toy store says, “We are telling people to shop for Christmas in September.” Global shipping snags are causing shortages, delivery delays and price increases — all headaches for toy stores and manufacturers. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (NewsNation Now) — Christmas is just a few months away, and that means parents are beginning to look for what toys might be on the top of their kids’ wish lists.

The toy review site, Toys, Tots, Pets and More, published its list of what it anticipates will be the most highly coveted. One of them might even look a bit familiar to parents who own a certain piece of exercise equipment.

The reviewers rank each coveted toy in a category such as learning and development or entertainment and influencers.

Some highlights from their list include the FGTeeV Mr. Beats Boombox, a 2021 Barbie Dreamhouse, a Lego Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel movies and a children’s Peloton-style bike called Little Tikes Pelican Explore and Fit Cycle.

Many of the items on the list are 2021 twists on classic toys like a new Play Dough kitchen oven or new Lego products designed to appeal to adults and kids alike.

As parents prepare to holiday shop, there are concerns of a potential toy shortage looming over the 2021 season.

The continuing problems caused by a global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues are not expected to be resolved by December.

Axios noted that some retailers are already fighting over space on the waterways as they begin to stock up on high-in-demand holiday season items and gifts.