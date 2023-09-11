What’s the living wage a family of four needs in every US state?

  • How much is needed to get by varies widely among states
  • In Hawaii, the living wage for a family of 4 is $182,900
  • In Mississippi, the living wage for a family of 4 is $73,381

(NewsNation) — The amount of money a family of four needs to get by can vary drastically depending on where they live, according to new data analyzed by GoBankingRates.

In Hawaii, the living wage for a family of four is $182,900. In Mississippi it’s only $73,381.

The data used to calculate a “living wage” allowed 50% for necessities, which includes housing, 30% for luxury spending and 20% for savings.

The Living Wage For a Family of Four in All 50 States

RANKSTATELIVING
WAGE
1Mississippi$73,381
2Oklahoma$74,253
3Alabama$75,724
4Kansas$75,924
5Arkansas$76,456
6West Virginia$76,905
7Missouri$77,197
8Kentucky$77,842
9Iowa$78,025
10Georgia$78,448
11Nebraska$79,007
12Tennessee$79,054
13Wyoming$79,879
14Illinois$79,899
15Indiana$80,144
16Louisiana$80,451
17Michigan$80,998
18Ohio$81,006
19Texas$81,374
20Minnesota$81,931
21New Mexico$82,047
22South Dakota$83,708
23North Dakota$83,852
24South Carolina$84,062
25Wisconsin$84,156
26North Carolina$84,957
27Pennsylvania$87,500
28Utah$89,936
29Delaware$91,293
30Virginia$91,955
31Florida$92,271
32Montana$92,367
33Idaho$94,874
34Colorado$95,563
35Nevada$95,755
36Rhode Island$95,929
37Arizona$97,345
38Maine$99,158
39New Hampshire$100,436
40Connecticut$101,030
41New Jersey$104,770
42Washington$105,080
43Vermont$106,692
44Oregon$106,779
45Maryland$110,244
46Alaska$113,079
47New York$118,127
48California$130,239
49Massachusetts$142,341
50Hawaii$182,900
All data was collected by GOBankingRates on and up to date as of August 31, 2023

The most affordable states for a family of four are all in the South or Midwest.

On the other side of that, the most expensive states for a family of four require an income of more than $100,000. They’re all coastal states known for high real estate prices, according to GoBankingRates.

