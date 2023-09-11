What’s the living wage a family of four needs in every US state?

(NewsNation) — The amount of money a family of four needs to get by can vary drastically depending on where they live, according to new data analyzed by GoBankingRates.

In Hawaii, the living wage for a family of four is $182,900. In Mississippi it’s only $73,381.

The data used to calculate a “living wage” allowed 50% for necessities, which includes housing, 30% for luxury spending and 20% for savings.

The Living Wage For a Family of Four in All 50 States

RANK STATE LIVING

WAGE 1 Mississippi $73,381 2 Oklahoma $74,253 3 Alabama $75,724 4 Kansas $75,924 5 Arkansas $76,456 6 West Virginia $76,905 7 Missouri $77,197 8 Kentucky $77,842 9 Iowa $78,025 10 Georgia $78,448 11 Nebraska $79,007 12 Tennessee $79,054 13 Wyoming $79,879 14 Illinois $79,899 15 Indiana $80,144 16 Louisiana $80,451 17 Michigan $80,998 18 Ohio $81,006 19 Texas $81,374 20 Minnesota $81,931 21 New Mexico $82,047 22 South Dakota $83,708 23 North Dakota $83,852 24 South Carolina $84,062 25 Wisconsin $84,156 26 North Carolina $84,957 27 Pennsylvania $87,500 28 Utah $89,936 29 Delaware $91,293 30 Virginia $91,955 31 Florida $92,271 32 Montana $92,367 33 Idaho $94,874 34 Colorado $95,563 35 Nevada $95,755 36 Rhode Island $95,929 37 Arizona $97,345 38 Maine $99,158 39 New Hampshire $100,436 40 Connecticut $101,030 41 New Jersey $104,770 42 Washington $105,080 43 Vermont $106,692 44 Oregon $106,779 45 Maryland $110,244 46 Alaska $113,079 47 New York $118,127 48 California $130,239 49 Massachusetts $142,341 50 Hawaii $182,900 All data was collected by GOBankingRates on and up to date as of August 31, 2023

The most affordable states for a family of four are all in the South or Midwest.

On the other side of that, the most expensive states for a family of four require an income of more than $100,000. They’re all coastal states known for high real estate prices, according to GoBankingRates.