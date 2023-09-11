What’s the living wage a family of four needs in every US state?

(NewsNation) — The amount of money a family of four needs to get by can vary drastically depending on where they live, according to new data analyzed by GoBankingRates.
In Hawaii, the living wage for a family of four is $182,900. In Mississippi it’s only $73,381.
The data used to calculate a “living wage” allowed 50% for necessities, which includes housing, 30% for luxury spending and 20% for savings.
The Living Wage For a Family of Four in All 50 States
|RANK
|STATE
|LIVING
WAGE
|1
|Mississippi
|$73,381
|2
|Oklahoma
|$74,253
|3
|Alabama
|$75,724
|4
|Kansas
|$75,924
|5
|Arkansas
|$76,456
|6
|West Virginia
|$76,905
|7
|Missouri
|$77,197
|8
|Kentucky
|$77,842
|9
|Iowa
|$78,025
|10
|Georgia
|$78,448
|11
|Nebraska
|$79,007
|12
|Tennessee
|$79,054
|13
|Wyoming
|$79,879
|14
|Illinois
|$79,899
|15
|Indiana
|$80,144
|16
|Louisiana
|$80,451
|17
|Michigan
|$80,998
|18
|Ohio
|$81,006
|19
|Texas
|$81,374
|20
|Minnesota
|$81,931
|21
|New Mexico
|$82,047
|22
|South Dakota
|$83,708
|23
|North Dakota
|$83,852
|24
|South Carolina
|$84,062
|25
|Wisconsin
|$84,156
|26
|North Carolina
|$84,957
|27
|Pennsylvania
|$87,500
|28
|Utah
|$89,936
|29
|Delaware
|$91,293
|30
|Virginia
|$91,955
|31
|Florida
|$92,271
|32
|Montana
|$92,367
|33
|Idaho
|$94,874
|34
|Colorado
|$95,563
|35
|Nevada
|$95,755
|36
|Rhode Island
|$95,929
|37
|Arizona
|$97,345
|38
|Maine
|$99,158
|39
|New Hampshire
|$100,436
|40
|Connecticut
|$101,030
|41
|New Jersey
|$104,770
|42
|Washington
|$105,080
|43
|Vermont
|$106,692
|44
|Oregon
|$106,779
|45
|Maryland
|$110,244
|46
|Alaska
|$113,079
|47
|New York
|$118,127
|48
|California
|$130,239
|49
|Massachusetts
|$142,341
|50
|Hawaii
|$182,900
The most affordable states for a family of four are all in the South or Midwest.
On the other side of that, the most expensive states for a family of four require an income of more than $100,000. They’re all coastal states known for high real estate prices, according to GoBankingRates.