(NewsNation) — With Americans feeling the strain on their wallets with skyrocketing inflation, the state of California plans to send relief payments to millions of Golden State residents.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $17 billion package including more than $9 billion for inflation relief as part of California’s operating budget. The checks people receive will range from $200 to $1,050, depending on household income, marital status and dependents.

Only couples who make less than $500,000 per year and single people who make less than $250,000 per year are eligible to get this money.

A preliminary summary of the budget shows single tax filers will receive:

$350 if they earn less than $75,000 per year

$250 if they earn between $75,001 and $125,000 per year

$200 if they earn between $125,001 and $250,000 per year

Married couples filing jointly are eligible for:

$700 if they earn less than $150,000 per year

$500 if they earn between $150,001 and $250,000 per year

$400 if they earn between $250,001 and $500,000 per year

Both single and joint filers with one dependent can get an additional amount of $350, $250 or $200, based on their tier, CNBC said.

This proposal sends cash directly to taxpayers instead of suspending the state’s fuel tax, which is set to go up by another 3 cents on Friday.

NewsNation business contributor Lydia Moynihan said in the long run, spending more money to fix issues stemming from inflation is the problem not the solution.

“The whole concept of inflation is you have too many dollars chasing too few goods,” she said.

In the short term, though, people do still have to fill up their gas tank and get groceries, two things made harder to do with rising prices.

“So this isn’t ‘I’m going to address the underlying issue,’ but I certainly understand why an average working-class person would be glad to get that help,” Moynihan said.

It will be October before taxpayers see this help — after several months of record-high gas prices — according to the Newsom administration. Republicans criticized the move, saying drivers could have been saving all along if the state had quickly suspended its tax on fuel.

“Enough waiting, talking and investigating. People need relief now,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said.

But Democratic Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo said California families would rather “see their savings in their pocket.”

“The savings and the gas rebate that we are currently proposing is much, much better,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.