(NewsNation) — High gas prices, a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, are hitting everyone in the U.S. right now, but some places are feeling the pinch more than others.

On Tuesday, the average price for gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17, up 55 cents from last week, and in some states it’s even topped $5. According to NewsNation local affiliate KTLA, places like California have seen the average price per gallon of gasoline jump to $5.34.

Three factors go into why some places see higher gas prices than others: taxes, distance and kinds of additives used.

Each state taxes differently for gas. Some places like Illinois, Pennsylvania, California and Nevada, which have some of the highest gas taxes, have different regulations, requiring them to adhere to carbon management and other environmental programs, which raise costs.

States’ distance from petroleum refineries, where crude oil is made into different products, can also cause higher gas prices. Refineries, for the most part, are along the Gulf Coast, such as Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

That fuel then has to be shipped to the places that need it, making gas cost more in places it traveled to.

Another factor in different gas prices are the fuel additives used in gas when it’s refined from oil into gasoline. These additives are compounds formulated to enhance the quality and efficiency of fuels, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. States including California and Alaska have higher regulations for additives, so they cost more, in turn jacking up gas prices.