(NewsNation) — If you’re grilling this Fourth of July, it might cost you more this year. The Consumer Price Index is saying the average holiday cookout for a family of four will cost around $76 this year— that’s a 17% increase from last year.

But Christine Lusita, a nutrition and lifestyle expert, shared some tips to help people save on NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” such as using rescued and “upcycled” foods.

People can save about 40% on their weekly grocery bill by purchasing rescued foods, Lusita said. These are items that aren’t accepted by a traditional store because of their size, shape and color, but are still edible. Other times, these foods are considered surplus.

“Like those eggs that are in the grocery store — you’ll notice on the shelf, they’re only either a large or extra-large, but guess what? Chickens lay medium-sized eggs,” she said. “They’re all quality, and they’re organic and we get to purchase them and enjoy them.”

Online stores that sell these products include Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods. Not only does this save money, it also helps the environment. Imperfect Foods touts saving 50,000,000 pounds of food in 2020 on its website.

“What that means to us is that we get to buy healthy and organic fresh products all at a huge savings cost,” Lusita said. “So it’s a win-win for all of us.”

One idea to “upcycle” food Lusita suggested was putting fresh, seasonal chopped herbs in an ice cube tray with olive oil, then putting them in the freezer. Herbs can also be put in butter and frozen as well.

“That will be good up to several months,” she said.

Stephanie Nelson, an Atlanta writer who operates Couponmom.com, told NewsNation local affiliate KLAS that buying in bulk and planning out shopping trips in advance to avoid impulse buys can also help people spend less.