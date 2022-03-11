(NewsNation) — With gas prices only expected to keep rising, there are some changes people can make to save money.

There are two ways to approach the problem, Matt Sapaula, an entrepreneur and public speaker known as Money Smart Guy, said on “Morning in America.” with an offensive and defensive strategy.

There’s a Gas Buddy app that can help people check for the best prices in their area, he said, though he pointed out that longer drives means more gas spent getting to other stations.

“I grew up in a neighborhood where mom said, ‘Hey, we’re going to drive five blocks this way or a quarter-mile this week to just save another five or 10 cents of gas,’ but all along [she’s] burning that savings back on the way home,” Sapaula said. “But if you feel better by doing that, go ahead and do so.”

Drivers can also check out their local grocery stores, such as Walmart, Costco or Sam’s Club, as their prices are usually somewhat less expensive than going to the typical Exxon or Shell station, Sapaula said.

“This is the time right now for you to consider carpooling or consider really consolidating your errands along with your jobs,” Sapaula said. “Therefore, in one fell swoop, you can knock a lot of tasks without burning unnecessary gas.”

Something to remember, Sapaula said, is that there’s a lot of gig work that can be done.

“You don’t have to be a full-time entrepreneur or a full-time independent contractor, but these things you can write off on your taxes,” he said.

Sadly, as prices keep surging, Sapaula expects people will have to start dipping into their savings, or company’s 401k retirement plan.

But doing that could mean further consequences down the road.

“If you do that, and you withdraw that money from your 401k plan, you’re going to be facing not only income taxes … if you’re under 59 and a half years old, you’re also going to pay another 10% withdrawal fee if you don’t take it out as a loan,” Sapaula said.

A good chunk of what people pay at the gas pump are taxes, Sapaula said, meaning a holiday from the federal gas tax would help consumers.

“Lawmakers are looking outside the United States of America for solutions,” he said. “Well, the answers are on the inside.”