Would you live in a tiny sleeping pod to save money?

(NewsNation) — Thinking about moving to to the Bay Area but not sure if you can afford it?

Brownstone Shared Housing has a solution: Live in a tiny pod for $500-$900 per month.

You’ll have to a share common space with others, but you’ll get your own sleeping room that’s “bigger than you think,” the company wrote on its website.

Brownstone Shared Housing

Basic pods are 3.5 feet wide and 4 feet tall, which can fit a twin mattress. Amenities inside the pod include charging stations, LED lights and individual climate control systems.

You’ll share bathrooms and an office space with dozens of others.

Brownstone Shared Housing offers pods in Palo Alto, San Francisco and Bakersfield.

AI founders and “indie hackers” are taking notice, according to Christian Lewis, the founder of an artificial intelligence startup.

Lewis posted on X, that he’s living in the San Francisco pod community for a month. “The downstairs lounges are actually nice,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot of cool people here, too.”

According to Zillow data, the median studio apartment rents in Bakersfield are $995. It’s $2,200 in San Francisco and $2,300 in Palo Alto.