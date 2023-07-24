Parts are sparse as AC units break. Here’s how to maintain yours

Rosalia Licea talks about the cost of air conditioning repairs, during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona on July 20, 2023. Licea tried but failed to qualify for aid offered by the city or some utility companies for people to upgrade their air conditioning units. Licea, who hails from Mexico, works several low paying jobs to make ends meet. She does not have the $2,000 it would cost to buy a new AC system. So she came up with a makeshift solution: spend $800 to fix the broken one. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Air conditioning units are breaking down and their parts are hard to come by as a heat wave lingers over large swaths of the United States.

Local reports from places like Florida and Texas have warned of malfunctioning air conditioning units and a shortage of the parts that need replacing. That includes important components like evaporator coils that absorb household heat and humidity, NewsNation affiliate WFLA reported.

The wait could leave households without air conditioning for weeks in areas with record-setting, triple-digit temperatures.

Las Vegas HVAC repair company We Care Air told NewsNation’s affiliate KLAS that the company saw anywhere from a 20% to 30% increase in calls during the first week of July.

Warranties can limit where the parts are purchased from, potentially further delaying repairs, President of American Air Conditioning & Heating Company Jeffery Molina told a local Texas news station.

To avoid breakdowns, homeowners should keep up with regular maintenance service of their HVAC systems and replace their air filters every 30 days during the summer, We Care Air owner James Langley told KLAS. He also recommended using a surge protector for air conditioning units.

Keeping the condenser clear of debris and trimming surrounding shrubs as well as scheduling a drain cleaning at least once a year can also help keep air conditioning units running smoothly.