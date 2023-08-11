Antarctic warming will continue if emissions not reduced: Study

This satellite image provided by NASA, Aqua MODIS 21 on March 2022 shows the two pieces of C-38 (A and B icebergs) next to the main piece of C-37 at the top. Scientists are concerned because an ice shelf the size of New York City collapsed in East Antarctica, an area that had long been thought to be stable. The collapse last week was the first time scientists have ever seen an ice shelf collapse in this cold area of Antarctica.(Dr. Christopher A. Shuman, UMBC/NASA via AP)

(NewsNation) — Researchers are warning that extreme heat incidents in the Antarctic are going to continue and if action isn’t taken to limit global warming, it will only get worse.

Researchers examined oceanic temperatures, sea ice volume, glacier changes and changes to biodiversity along with other factors. They found the fragile ecosystem is stressed by climate changes and is at risk for considerable damage.

Antarctica experienced a record extreme heat event in 2022, with the temperature soaring to 101.3F above the seasonal norm. The continent is also facing ice loss in summers and scientists say is struggling to regain ice during the winter.

The U.S., along with 11 other countries, signed the Antarctic Treaty in 1959. The study authors warn failing to take urgent action on climate change could put signatories in breach of the agreement.