Antarctic warming will continue if emissions not reduced: Study

(NewsNation) — Researchers are warning that extreme heat incidents in the Antarctic are going to continue and if action isn’t taken to limit global warming, it will only get worse.
Researchers examined oceanic temperatures, sea ice volume, glacier changes and changes to biodiversity along with other factors. They found the fragile ecosystem is stressed by climate changes and is at risk for considerable damage.
Antarctica experienced a record extreme heat event in 2022, with the temperature soaring to 101.3F above the seasonal norm. The continent is also facing ice loss in summers and scientists say is struggling to regain ice during the winter.
The U.S., along with 11 other countries, signed the Antarctic Treaty in 1959. The study authors warn failing to take urgent action on climate change could put signatories in breach of the agreement.