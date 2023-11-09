Climate change could have biodiversity implications

FILE – A sea turtle swims over corals on Moore Reef in Gunggandji Sea Country off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on Nov. 13, 2022. For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty on Saturday, March 4, 2023, to protect biodiversity in the high seas — nearly half the planet’s surface. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)

(NewsNation) — Extreme weather caused by climate change could be taking a toll on native species, a new analysis found.

A paper published Monday by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nature Ecology & Evolution advised that weather events, including extreme heat, cold, flooding and drought, could majorly impact the planet’s ecosystems and biodiversity.

Research in the area is still developing, but studying extreme weather’s effect on Earth’s ecosystems could help researchers better understand the connections between climate change and biodiversity, the New York Times reported, citing the analysis.

Native species were hit harder by extreme weather than non-native species and at times struggled to recover. That could be because non-native species can be more adaptable and have high reproduction rates, the New York Times reported.

Some researchers have cautioned the public to remember that ecosystems are constantly shifting and noted the results of this analysis were based on studies mostly focused on North America or Western Europe.