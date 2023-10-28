Most expect climate impacts to worsen in their lifetime: Survey

Traffic warden Rai Rogers mans his street corner during an 8-hour shift under the hot sun in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 12, 2023, where temperatures reached 106 degrees (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A majority of Americans think climate change is already causing harm to people in the U.S. and 63% expect things to get worse in their lifetime, according to a new survey.

The Pew Research Center survey of 8,842 U.S. adults found that 43% of Americans think climate change is causing a great deal or quite a bit of harm to people in the U.S. today. An additional 28% say it is causing some harm.

Younger respondents had an even more grim view. Nearly 80% of young adults ages 18 to 29 think harm to people in the U.S. caused by climate change will get a little or a lot worse in their lifetime.

The findings also have a partisan divide.

Less than half of all Republicans and Republican-leaning independents expect to make no sacrifices in their everyday lives because of climate change while 88% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents expect to make at least minor sacrifices.

And according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, earth recorded its hottest July on record.

“The average global surface temperature in July was 2.02 degrees F (1.12 degrees C) above average, ranking it as the warmest July in NOAA’s 174-year record,” said NOAA. “Because July is the globe’s warmest month of the year from a climatological perspective, July 2023 was also likely Earth’s warmest month on record.”