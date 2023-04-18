(NewsNation) — As it faces the threat of climate change, the Colorado River is considered America’s most endangered river, according to a new report by American Rivers.

Flowing from the Rocky Mountains to the sea in Mexico, the Colorado River is “on the brink of collapse,” according to the report. It has been overtapped, the report authors say, and has subsequently dried up.

“Over the past 20+ years, river flows have dropped precipitously, and water levels of Lake Powell

and Lake Mead have fallen to historic lows, in large part driven by climate change,” the report states.

Along with climate change, “outdated water management” also plays a part, according to the report.

Recently, the Biden administration released a document with a few options for ways Western states and tribes that rely on the Colorado River could cut their water use.

But as the report notes, the Colorado River isn’t the only body of water that’s struggling right now.

“Freshwater species are going extinct faster than ocean or land species, and rivers are among the most threatened ecosystems on the planet,” the report says. “Meanwhile, climate change is fueling more severe floods and droughts — and unjust policies put the burden of all these impacts disproportionately on Communities of Color and Tribal Nations.”

These are the “most endangered” rivers, per the report:

Colorado River Ohio River Pearl River Snake River Clark Fork River Eel River Lehigh River Chilkat and Klehini rivers Rio Gallinas Okefenokee Swamp

“This report sounds the alarm. It is a national call to action to defend these rivers and all of the life they support,” Tom Kiernan, president and CEO of American Rivers, said in a statement.