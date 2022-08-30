Mayor: Safe water restored for some Mississippi residents

(NewsNation) — Progress has been made on restoring water to residents in Mississippi’s capital after flooding over the weekend resulted in issues at the city’s treatment facility.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned Jackson residents in a news conference Monday night that the water is not safe to drink or brush teeth with and to only use water that has been boiled.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that the city has made gains in restoring pressure for some residents.