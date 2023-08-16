NYC rideshare fleet to be zero-emissions, accessible by 2030

(NewsNation) — New York City’s rideshare fleet of roughly 78,000 vehicles will need to be zero-emission or wheelchair accessible by 2030, according to proposed rules from Mayor Eric Adams.

The “Green Rides” program is part of Adams’ efforts to lower emissions in the city and according to a release from the city, would not impose costs on individual drivers.

“When it comes to driving towards sustainable and inclusive transportation alternatives, New York City isn’t just along for the ride — in fact, we are leading the way,” said Mayor Adams. “By championing the integration of zero-emission vehicles and wheelchair-accessible transportation, we are cutting dirty emissions and guaranteeing equitable transportation opportunities for every New Yorker.”

The plan includes yearly benchmarks to transition the rideshare fleet to zero-emissions or wheelchair-accessible vehicles, with benchmarks increasing every year until 2030.

The proposed plan is part of New York City’s long-term climate plan, which also includes efforts to increase access to electric vehicle charging stations. Adams’ PlaNYC includes the goal of making sure there are EV charging stations within 2.5 miles of every New Yorker, along with plans to electrify school buses and require private parking facility make EV charging available.

State regulations in New York also require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.

A public hearing on the proposed rules is scheduled for September 20, 2023.