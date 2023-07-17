Oceans changing colors, likely result of climate change: report

FILE – A boogie boarder walks near the surf at Makapu’u Beach, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Waimanalo, Hawaii, as Hurricane Lane approaches Oahu and large ocean swells impact the coastline. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

(NewsNation) — Over the last two decades, the color of Earth’s oceans have been changing. Scientists say it is likely driven by human-induced climate change, though an exact reason has not been found.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology wrote in a recent study that tropical ocean regions near the equator have become greener over time.

According to the study, published in the British scientific journal Nature, this shift in the color of the water indicates ecosystems in the ocean’s surface are also fluctuating since the ocean’s shade reflects the organisms that reside there.

To track these color changes, a news release from MIT said, those involved with the study analyzed measurements of ocean color taken by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, or MODIS, aboard the Aqua satellite. It has been monitoring ocean color for 21 years.

“I’ve been running simulations that have been telling me for years that these changes in ocean color are going to happen,” study co-author Stephanie Dutkiewicz, a senior research scientist in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences and the Center for Global Change Science, said in a statement. “To actually see it happening for real is not surprising, but frightening, and these changes are consistent with man-induced changes to our climate.”

