Photos show vulnerable snow leopard population growing in Bhutan

Snow leopards live in the mountains of Asia.

Wildlife cameras captured images of the large cats.

Bhutan's snow leopard population increased to 134.

Snow leopards don't typically attack humans but can threaten livestock.

The species is listed as vulnerable and protected by law.

(NewsNation) — Bhutan reported a 39.5% increase in snow leopards from a previous survey done in 2016, a win for conservationists working to preserve the vulnerable species.

Data from the 2022-2023 National Snow Leopard Survey showed 134 snow leopards in the country, which has been working to restore snow leopard habitats and reduce poaching.

Snow leopards are a protected species designated as vulnerable by The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, which tracks species threatened by extinction. Snow leopards are illegal to kill.

Snow leopards are found in 12 countries, with a habitat in the high mountains of Asia. The population of snow leopards has been declining due to habitat changes, a decrease in prey animals and conflict with humans.

Although snow leopards are not known to attack humans, they prey on yak calves, threatening the livestock of herding communities. The report recommends taking action to aid communities in protecting livestock and investing in other forms of economic activity, like wildlife tourism, to help continue conservation goals.

“WWF is fully cognizant of the challenges of increasing conflict, and we will strive towards addressing this issue to sustain the future of snow leopards while safeguarding the livelihoods of the herder communities,” said World Wildlife Foundation-Bhutan Country Director Chimi Rinzin.