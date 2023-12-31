Vermont bee count hits record high in 2023

Parasitic mite Varroa is visible on a dead bee in a hive, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in College Park, Md. A new survey says America’s honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record. The mites are a major factor why bee deaths are on the rise. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(NewsNation) — Vermont’s honeybee colonies have hit an all-time high in 2023, reaching 17,145, according to the latest data from the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

This marks a significant 43% increase since 2016, making it the largest number of colonies ever registered with the state.

The agency, responsible for regulating the honeybee industry, mandates registration for all beekeepers, encompassing both commercial and backyard apiaries. Beekeepers are essential contributors to this success, as their dedication is reflected in the flourishing industry.

Nationally, beekeepers lost 48.2% of their managed colonies in 2023, according to the Bee Informed organization, marking the second-highest loss rate on record.

The USDA Forest Service reports a decline of over 80% in some wild bee populations, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive studies on pollinators.

Despite the positive trend, the agency has been vigilant in managing threats to the bee population, Vermont Public reported. Collaboration with beekeepers to combat dangerous parasites and diseases has been a key focus. Notably, cases of American foulbrood, an extremely contagious disease, dropped to zero in 2023 from 49 reported cases in 2020.

However, Varroa mites remain a significant concern, with over 120 beekeepers reporting an infestation in 2023. This pest, along with other factors such as weather, starvation, and bears, contributes to winter colony losses, which increased slightly from 25% in 2021 to almost 29% in 2022.

Approximately 90% of individual beekeepers registered with the state manage 20 colonies or less, while just over 3% oversee commercial operations with 100 colonies or more.