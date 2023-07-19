Join the special CUOMO town hall “Crime in America” in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth or Chicago

Are you in the Chicago, New York City or Dallas-Fort Worth areas?

NewsNation will present a special town hall edition of CUOMO entitled, “Crime in America” at 8 p.m. Eastern Monday, July 31. The town hall will be anchored by CUOMO host Chris Cuomo and will be presented in front of a live audience who will have the opportunity to question mayors, law enforcement officials, business owners and others working daily to fight the problem of crime. There will also be live audiences in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago areas with a chance to ask their own questions on air.

Do you want to join the town hall live in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth or New York City? Fill out the form below to a chance to join in person for free.