1 Mississippi escapee found dead; 1 still on the run

(NewsNation) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail with three other prisoners has been found dead.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday escapee Casey Grayson, 34, is confirmed dead.

A body was discovered in a vehicle at a truck stop Sunday in New Orleans and was later determined to be Grayson. Grayson’s cause of death is still unclear pending autopsy results.

Grayson, Jerry Raynes, Dylan Arrington and Corey Harrison broke out of the Raymond Detention Center on April 23 after investigators say a “breach was discovered in B-Pod” and a public works pickup truck was reported stolen. The 600-bed facility is 15 miles west of downtown Jackson and typically used as a holding facility ahead of trials.

Raynes was taken into custody in Spring Valley, Texas, on April 27. He waived extradition and will be returned to Mississippi. The stolen truck was recovered in Spring Valley, Texas, on April 23.

Authorities say Arrington died on April 26 after barricading himself in a Carthage, Mississippi, home and setting it on fire during a standoff with deputies. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said Arrington set the home on fire after shooting a deputy in the leg. Arrington’s exact cause of death is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

Only one of the inmates is still on the run. Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for Harrison. Any leads on Harrison’s potential whereabouts have not been released.