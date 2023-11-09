10 people associated with the Gambino crime family indicted

(NewsNation) — Authorities in Brooklyn have charged 10 people associated with the Gambino crime family with racketeering and other crimes while Italian authorities arrested another six individuals charged with mafia-related crimes. All ten of the defendants are in custody.

According to court filings, members and associates of the Gambino crime family engaged in violent extortion, fraud, theft, money laundering and embezzlement in the carting and demolition industries.

“As alleged, for years, the defendants committed violent extortions, assaults, arson, witness retaliation and other crimes in an attempt to dominate the New York carting and demolition industries,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace.

The government alleges one incident stemming from a financial dispute between a Gambino associate and a company owner involved a violent hammer assault on a dispatcher, who was seriously injured. Other alleged crimes documented in the filing include threatening a business owner with a bat, setting fire to the steps of his house, attempting to damage carting trucks and violently assaulting an associate of the owner.

Authorities said some of those charged were heard on wiretaps discussing threats made to the owner and his father-in-law in order to extort the owner to make payments to the crime family. Another incident in the filings involves the assault of a business owner on the street in midtown Manhattan.

The defendants are also accused of committing a series of crimes to steal and embezzle from unions and employee benefit plans and using non-union workers to perform union work as well as rigging bids in the demolition and carting industries. Three incidents included providing an associate with a job that he did not have to actually appear for in order for them to get paychecks and union health benefits.

Other crimes in the indictment include retaliating against a federal witness and money laundering.

Those indicted include alleged Gambino captain Joseph Lanni, also known as “Joe Brooklyn” and “Mommino,” alleged Gambino soldiers Diego “Danny” Tantillo, Angelo “Fifi” Gradilone and James LaForte. Alleged U.S.-based Sicilian Mafia members and Gambino associates Vito Rappa and Francesco Vicari, also known as “Uncle Ciccio.” Alleged Gambino associates Salvatore DiLorenzo, Robert Brooke, Kyle “Twin” Johnson and Vincent “Vinny Slick” Minsquero were also indicted.

“Today’s arrests should serve as a warning to others who believe they can operate in plain sight with apparent impunity — the NYPD and our law enforcement partners exist to shatter that notion,” stated NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban. “And we will continue to take down members of traditional organized crime wherever they may operate.”