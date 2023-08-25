$10k reward for info leading to conviction of Rachel Morin’s killer

Rachel Morin, 37, was last seen alive at around 6 p.m. Saturday when she left to take a walk on a nature trail. (Photo: Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

(NewsNation) — A $10,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person who killed Rachel Morin has been announced by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five from Maryland, was last seen alive Aug. 5 when she went for a walk on a nature trail in Bel Air. Her boyfriend later ended up reporting her missing when Morin’s car was found at the entrance of the Ma and Pa Trail trail, but she was nowhere to be found. The next day, Morin’s body was discovered by authorities off the trail.

Maryland State Police analyzed data left behind at the crime scene, and ran it through a database. It returned as a match for a man suspected of invading a Los Angeles home and attacking a young girl in March. Investigators say they are confident the suspect in the home invasion is the same person who killed Morin.

Authorities do not have a name for the suspect, but have said he is a Hispanic male in his 20s standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police are warning if the suspect is not caught, he will reoffend.

“This guy has no regard for human life, for the value of human life,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told NewsNation host Dan Abrams.