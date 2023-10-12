17 Florida sheriff’s deputies charged with pandemic fraud

FILE – A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2013. More than $200 billion may have been stolen from two large pandemic-relief initiatives, according to a new estimates from a federal watchdog investigating federally funded programs designed to help small businesses survive the worst public health crisis in more than a hundred years. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 17 Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s deputies would be facing charges for COVID-19 pandemic relief fraud.

Authorities say a total amount of $495,171 was obtained illegally.

The defendants allegedly attempted to defraud the government by applying for loans and other assistance under the Pandemic Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs. The defendants are being tried separately for independent schemes.

“Today’s announcement is a reminder that the South Florida Strike Force remains fully committed to its mission – to combat and prevent COVID-19 related financial fraud,” stated U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to uncover the fraud schemes and hold anyone involved accountable – regardless of an individual’s role in the community.”

Stephanie Diane Smith allegedly received two PPP loans based on false information about business income and a falsified tax return, then sought forgiveness for the loans. Smith was a deputy sheriff with Broward County and had worked there since 1996.

Katrina Brown, Alexandra Acosta, Carolyn Denise Wade, Rorie Brown, Alexis Monique Greene, Ritchie Noah Dubuisson, Keshondra Tameisha Davis, Allen Dorvil, Jean Pierre-Toussant, Ancy Morancy, Marcus Errol Powell, Derrick J. Nesbitt, Keith Dunkley and George Anthony III are also charged with allegedly applying for loans with false information about business income and falsified tax returns.

La’Keitha Victoria Lawhorn is facing charges related to applying for PPP loans with false payroll and gross receipts information. Lawhorn is also alleged to have falsified IRS tax forms.

Jewell Farrell Johnson is alleged to have applied for PPP loans using false information about payroll as well as applying for an EIDL with false information on income.

Several defendants are also alleged to have sought forgiveness for the fraudulently obtained loans.

The maximum sentence for wire fraud is 20 years in prison.