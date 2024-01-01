18-year-old charged with killing officer at North Carolina gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old suspect has been charged with killing an off-duty police officer who witnessed a crime at a North Carolina gas station, authorities said.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, was charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny following the death of Greensboro Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.

Police said Foster stole $83.45 worth of beer from a Sheetz gas station in Colfax on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Nix was shot while trying to confront the suspect.

Another off-duty Greensboro officer and a Guilford County paramedic immediately rendered aid, but Nix died at a local medical facility.

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community,” said Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson during a press conference. “We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.”

Two other people are also facing charges in connection with the incident.

John Walter Morrison, 28, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, was charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

An arrest warrant alleges Blackwell knowingly assisted in Foster’s attempted escape and told him that “they needed to get out of there because he just killed a cop.” Police said Blackwell joined Foster to sell stolen merchandise and talked about destroying evidence, including a gun used in the homicide and a registration plate of the suspects’ vehicle.

Foster and Morrison are being held without bond, while Blackwell is being held on a $500,000 bond. All three suspects are from Winston-Salem.

Police said more charges could come as the investigation continues and that the Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in making the arrests.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“I am angry, and I am sad,” she said. “I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city.”

Police said Nix had many roles during his time with the department, including Criminal Investigations Division Detective, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and his most current assignment was as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit.

He was also the assistant team leader of the Greensboro Police Department’s Honor Guard.