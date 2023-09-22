Two more suspects arrested for YSL flash-mob robbery in Glendale

A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested Wednesday in connection to the flash mob-style robbery that was caught on video at the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale last month.

Video of the Aug. 8 incident showed multiple people in dark clothes, hoods and masks running into and then quickly out of the YSL store at the upscale shopping center just before 5 p.m.

The Glendale Police Department said there were at least 30 people involved, and they got away with about $300,000 in merchandise.

Authorities with the United States Marshals Task Force, along with officers from the Glendale Police Department arrested Brianna Jimenez and Ivan Ramirez, who had previously been arrested, in the 300 block of Slauson Avenue, police said.

Thieves robbed the YSL store at the Americana at Brand on Aug. 8, 2023. (Katelynn Jasper)

Both Jimenez and Ramirez, along with 18-year-old Ziona Famosa, 18-year-old Alana Hart, 18-year-old Jordan Harris, 18-year-old Jason Smith and 33-year-old Kip Henry who have also been arrested, are facing charges of robbery, burglary and grand theft in connection with the YSL flash-mob robbery.

“This crime & others in the region led to the formation of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, a collection of agencies combining resources to eliminate this plague that has taken over the region,” Glendale PD said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brianna Jimenez, 18, and Ivan Ramirez, 23, were arrested on Sept. 20 in connection with the Aug. 8 flash-mob robbery at YSL at the Americana on Brand. (Glendale PD)

An Organized Retail Theft Grant Program, which will send $267 million to 55 cities and counties in California, was approved by the Board of State and Community Corrections to combat these types of crimes.