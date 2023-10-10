MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three teens are accused of breaking a 72-year-old man’s jaw in a hate-crime attack in Manhattan last month, police said Tuesday.

The suspects, ages 13, 14, and 16, were arrested Monday and charged with gang assault, hate crime assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

The group yelled anti-gay comments before punching and kicking the victim in the head near West 17th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 15, according to the NYPD. The man was left with a broken jaw and cuts on the head and hands, police said. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

The four suspects ran off after the attack and were last seen going into the Fulton Houses at 420 West 19th St., police said. One of the suspects remained at large, as of Tuesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

