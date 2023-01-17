30-year-old mother killed in shooting at Florida MLK Day party

(NewsNation) — There was terror in a Florida town as shots rang out during a celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The shooting at an after-parade block party left a woman dead and several injured in Fort Pierce.

Authorities said there is evidence to believe this was a fight between two gangs. 8 people were shot during the incident. We know one of those people, a 30-year-old mother at the event with her young daughter, has died.

Gunshots can be heard in video taken at the scene. The gunfire was unleashed during a party for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“8 people were shot, four others were injured as they attempted to flee that chaotic scene,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said, later adding: “And now what was a shooting investigation has turned into a murder investigation.”

Investigators revealed they found over 50 shell casings from three different weapons.

“Yesterday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a legacy built on non-violence and sadly we experienced violence in our community,” Sheriff Mascara said.

The sheriff today called the shooting a senseless and horrendous event. His office hasn’t released any more information on the mother killed.

At this time, an arrest in the case has not been announced.