FILE – A demonstrator holds up a sign during a march to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility in Lisbon, March 31, 2022. At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, in its annual report ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

(NewsNation) — Leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released a report documenting that at least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in 2022 thus far.

The study, titled An Epidemic of Violence: Fatal Violence Against Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming People in the United States in 2022, is the latest in what has been an ongoing series on the violence against transgender people the organization has been documenting since 2012.

Additionally, the study is a part of HRC’s initiative for Transgender Awareness Week, which is commemorated Nov. 14-19.

HRC reports at least 300 violent deaths of transgender and gender-nonconforming people in the past decade.

The Transgender Day of Remembrance is a solemn tradition, a moment where transgender and non-binary people can gather together to mourn those lost and hope for a better future. Ten years and over three hundred deaths that we know of is a grim milestone. I call on transgender people everywhere and our allies to respond to this dark moment by advocating anywhere and everywhere, to whomever will listen, in support of our lived & legal equality — and, most importantly, our lives. We will honor their lives and their memories with action. Tori Cooper, Director of Community Engagement for HRC’s Transgender Justice Initiative



“For ten years, we at HRC have tracked fatal violence against trans and gender non-conforming people, with the goal of memorializing their lives and uplifting their stories to bring this epidemic of violence to an end. Each and every one of the at least 300 people killed since 2013 was a person with a full, rich life that did not deserve to be cut short. This year saw unprecedented amounts of negative rhetoric and stigma aimed by anti-equality political leaders and public figures at transgender and non-binary people, as well as their families, loved ones, and even their medical providers. You can’t separate that from the horrific, ongoing violence against transgender people. We will fight for change. We must dismantle this stigma. Together, we can bring this epidemic of violence to an end.” Shoshana Goldberg, Director of Public Education & Research for the Human Rights Campaign Foundation



The HRC compiled a list of all 32 known transgender and gender-nonconforming people killed so far in 2022.

The list is as follows:

Amariey Lej, Duval Princess, Cypress Ramos, Naomie Skinner, Matthew Angelo Spampinato, Paloma Vazquez, Tatiana Labelle, Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse, Kenyatta “Kesha” Webster, Miia Love Parker, Ariyanna Mitchell, Fern Feather, Ray Muscat, Nedra Sequence Morris, Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway, Sasha Mason, Brazil Johnson, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie, Kitty Monroe, Martasia Richmond, Keshia Chanel Geter, Cherry Bush, Marisela Castro, Hayden Davis, Kandii Redd, Aaron Lynch, Maddie Hofmann, Dede Ricks, Regina “Mya” Allen, Acey D. Morrison, Semaj Billingslea, and Tiffany Banks.

The HRC also tracks additional concerning deaths of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals that can be found here.

For more information on the Human Rights Campaign’s work on transgender and nonbinary equality, visit hrc.org/transgender.