Four Portland women’s deaths linked, person of interest ID’d: Police

(NewsNation) — There are links in the cases of four of the six women found dead near Portland, Oregon, police said Monday.

At least one person of interest who is linked to the four has been identified, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release, but no charges have been filed in connection to the investigations.

Investigators and prosecutors from nine different law enforcement agencies have been working on finding out what happened to multiple women whose bodies were discovered mostly in wooded, secluded rural areas within 100 miles of each other.

Now, investigators say there are connections in the cases of Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real.

“Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Multnomah County DA’s office stated that more information, such as what exactly links the four women together, is being released at this time, “as these are ongoing death investigations.”