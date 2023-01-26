5 Memphis officers tied to Tyre Nichols case booked in jail

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

(NewsNation) — Five Memphis police officers were booked in jail in connection with the death of motorist Tyre Nichols after a violent arrest, NewsNation local affiliate WREG reported.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith, who were involved in the arrest, were fired last Friday after a police probe determined they used excessive force or failed to intervene and render aid.

Online records list these as the reasons for the bookings:

Smith – Two counts of official misconduct, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Bean – Second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Haley – Second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Martin – Second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Mills Jr. – Second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

The District Attorney has yet to announce formal charges. He does have a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family said in a news conference Monday that the 29-year-old FedEx worker and father was treated like a “human piñata” in a “savage” encounter they compared to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Video the family saw on Monday showed that Nichols was shocked, pepper sprayed and restrained after being pulled over on Jan. 7. He was pulled over minutes from his house for reckless driving while returning home from a suburban park where he had taken photos of the sunset.

A day after the encounter, police said in a statement that “a confrontation occurred” as officers approached the vehicle and Nichols ran. As officers caught up to him, police claimed, “another confrontation” occurred while taking him into custody. Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital. He died three days later.

Relatives accused the police of beating Nichols, and causing him to have a heart attack and kidney failure.

Nichols’ family agreed per investigators’ request to wait a week or two before making the video of the incident public.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement Monday that investigators don’t want to risk compromising the investigation, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the arrest, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into whether excessive force was used.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

The Associated Press and NewsNation local affiliate WREG contributed to this report.