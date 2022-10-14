(NewsNation) — It’s been a deadly and tragic week for local law enforcement across the country. At least 12 police officers have been shot in the line of duty and six have been killed nationwide since Monday.

In Connecticut, two Bristol police officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, were shot dead Wednesday after being lured into a deliberate ambush, authorities say. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire.

“To our fallen officers’ families, we will never forget the sacrifices your loved ones made,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said at a ceremony honoring the officers. “We are here for you and will continue to be here for you.”

Demonte, 35, was a 10-year veteran officer and co-recipient of his department’s 2019 Officer of the Year award. He and his wife were expecting their third child.

Hamzy, 34, had gotten many letters of commendation during his eight years on his hometown police force, the chief said. He was also an advisor to a police cadet program.

Two police officers were slain in Bristol, Connecticut, and one is seriously injured, after they were lured by a fake 911 call and ambushed. This marks 12 total police officers who have been shot in the line of duty since Monday.#DanAbramsLive pic.twitter.com/FLc1IL2WbN — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 14, 2022

In Las Vegas, Officer Truong Thai, a 23-year veteran of the force, was killed Thursday morning. He was struck in an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and officers responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Thai, 49, joined the Las Vegas Police Department in 1999, and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo described him as an honorable and commendable officer. He leaves behind a daughter.

Earlier this week, in Greenville, Mississippi, Officer Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed as she was responding to a call. Stewart, who was born and raised in the area, died at just 30 years old. She leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

“There’s an ongoing war on our police fueled by dangerous anti-cop rhetoric and the mainstream media is often ignoring it,” Dan Abrams said on NewsNation Thursday.

Nationwide, 56 officers have died by gunfire on the job so far this year, compared to 64 throughout 2021, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit organization that tracks U.S. police officer deaths.

In Dallas, Texas, Officer Jacob Arellano was driving to work Tuesday night when police say a suspected drunken driver hit him head-on.

Dallas police learned about Arellano during roll call. They called out his name to start the shift but he wasn’t there.

Arellano leaves behind a young son and a brother who is also on the Dallas police force.

Late Thursday, an off-duty police officer was one of five people confirmed dead in a mass shooting near Raleigh, North Carolina. That officer’s name has not been released yet.