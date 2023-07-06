LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A clerk at a Las Vegas 7-Eleven is accused of beating and shooting a woman after she allegedly stole a salad from the store, according to documents Las Vegas police released Wednesday.

Rainier Jefferson, 35, of Las Vegas, faces charges of open murder, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation, records showed.

Rainier Jefferson, 35, faces open murder charge (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On June 23 just after midnight, Las Vegas police received a ShotSpotter notification near the 540 block of East Sahara Avenue near South Las Vegas Boulevard. Police also received multiple calls stating a person was shot in the area.

When officers arrived they found a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Mallery Armijo, suffering from two gunshot wounds to her back lying on the road on Lynnwood Street.

Armijo was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

When officers entered the 7-Eleven, there were no employees inside. Officers contacted the shift manager who told police that her co-worker, Jefferson, was working at the time of the incident. She also said that she received a call from him stating that she needed to find someone to cover his shift because he was involved in an incident and “hit” someone, police said.

Surveillance footage from the store showed Armijo and another woman entering that store just after midnight. The two women were later joined by two men, police said.

Armijo was seen grabbing several items as she walked through the store. As she was walking through the store, Armijo appeared to hide a premade salad in her purse and then walk to the front of the store with her other items in her hands, according to police.

While Armijo was standing at the cashier, Jefferson pulled up surveillance footage at a computer nearby. Jefferson then motioned to Armijo to put her items on the counter. Armijo complied and then started to walk out of the store, with the salad still in her purse, police said.

Jefferson was then seen pointing to Armijo’s purse, however, she ignored him and continued to walk out of the store, police said.

Jefferson then slid over the counter and followed Armijo outside, grabbing her purse and pulling it off of her shoulder. Armijo then grabbed the purse, pushed Jefferson away, and hit his arm.

Jefferson then punched Armijo in the head, causing her to fall to the ground. Jefferson stood over her and “violently pulled at her purse repeatedly.” This caused Armijo to become airborne and propelled about 6 feet. When she landed, Jefferson “ripped” her purse from her grasp, police said.

One of the people with Armijo exited the store and confronted Jefferson. After the confrontation, Jefferson went back into the store and Armijo started to walk through the parking lot.

As she was walking, Jefferson returned to the front of the store holding a semi-automatic handgun. He appeared to yell at Armijo and the people that she was with before he racked the gun, held it up in the air, and attempted to fire it.

Jefferson continued to yell at Armjio as she walked away. Jefferson then ran back into the store, changed his clothing, and then exited the store following Armijo, police said.

Jefferson got into another argument with one of the people with Armijo. Armijo continued to walk away with her back turned toward Jefferson. After the argument, Jefferson fired three shots and Armijo fell to the ground. Jefferson then fled the scene, police said.

Jefferson was later arrested on June 28 in the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.