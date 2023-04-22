8 injured in two shootings in Washington, DC Friday night

(NewsNation) — A 12-year-old girl and seven others were injured after two shootings in Washington, D.C. Friday night.

All had non-life-threatening wounds.

Metropolitan D.C. police were called at around 10 p.m. to the Congress Heights neighborhood, where officers found seven men shot and injured, NewsNation partner The Hill reports.

Witnesses, police said, reported a black Mercedes sedan rolled past a group of men on the street, shot at them and drove off.

Most of the victims of that incident took themselves to the hospital, Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Andre Wright said at a news conference.

“There was some chaos, obviously, because of the number of victims and the loved ones,” Wright said.

Just minutes away, in the same neighborhood, another shooting was reported, where a young girl was found shot in the leg.

Wright said because of the proximity of the shootings, police are investigating the possibility of them being connected.

“I find it likely,” Wright said. “But as I said, we are following up.”

Those with information on the shootings can call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

