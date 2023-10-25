Murder warrant issued for manhunt suspect in wife killing

(NewsNation) — The Worcester County District Attorney issued a murder warrant for Aaron Pennington, 33, the man suspected of killing his wife Breanne, 30, in their Gardner, Massachusetts, home.

Pennington hasn’t been seen for four days.

On Sunday morning, Gardner Police responded to a disturbance call after the Pennington’s four children ran to a neighbor’s home. On arrival, the police discovered the lifeless body of Breanne Pennington, who was shot in the face.

Pennington is described as a white male standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing approximately 175 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

In a search briefing Tuesday night, DA Joseph D. Early Jr. said Pennington is believed to be alive and in the woods.

On Sunday night, investigators discovered Pennington’s BMW in a wooded area at Camp Collier in Gardner after a bow hunter found the vehicle. The search area is an extensive 175 acres, police said.

Pennington is an Air Force veteran with military training that could help him survive in the woods.

According to Pennington’s LinkedIn profile, he previously held a senior supervisor role at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. A spokesperson from Raytheon informed NBC News that Pennington hasn’t been employed at the company for some time.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution.

Anyone who sees Aaron Pennington should not approach him but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on Pennington’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police at 508-829-8236 or the Gardner Police Department at 978-632-5600.

Watch NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello‘s full report on “Banfield” on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to find out how to watch.

NewsNation’s Damita Menezes contributed to this report.