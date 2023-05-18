Bob Lee’s accused killer pleads not guilty, judge denies bail

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nima Momeni, the accused killer of Cash App founder Bob Lee, pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco courtroom Thursday morning. A judge denied granting bail to keep the accused killer behind bars as he awaits a preliminary hearing.

Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee to death on April 4 in a well-to-do enclave of San Francisco near the Bay Bridge. He was arrested eight days later at his Emeryville loft, and charged with murder.

Homicide victim Bob Lee

Hours before Lee’s death, the wealthy tech executive had been socializing with Momeni’s younger sister, Khazar Elyassnia, prosecutors said. A witness saw Momeni confront Lee to find out is he was doing drugs or anything “inappropriate” with his sister, court documents state. Momeni’s friends reportedly said he was very protective of his sister.

Defense attorney Paula Canny said her client is not a murderer. She says that fact that her client didn’t try to flee before his arrest shows he is innocent. Momeni has no previous convictions for violent crime.

In court prosecutors successfully argued that Momeni should remain in jail because he is a flight risk and danger to the public.

Lee was an admired and successful figure in the Bay Area tech industry. He was a divorced father of two, chief product officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, and the former CTO of Square. San Francisco Police Department homicide detectives unlocked Lee’s cellphone and found a text message sent from Elyassnia.

Khazar Elyassnia, left, stands in the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Friday, April 14, 2023, ahead of an appearance by her brother, Nima Momeni. Elyassnia’s husband, plastic surgeon Dino Elyssania, is to her right. (AP Photo/Olga Rodriguez)

Elyassnia’s text message said, “Just wanted to make sure your doing ok. Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you. And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class. Love you Selfish pricks,” according to court documents.