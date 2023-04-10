4 killed in downtown Louisville shooting: Police

This photo shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation) — Police confirmed at least four people were killed Monday in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville, and the suspected lone shooter was “neutralized.”

Police said eight people were injured, including two police officers. Two of the eight are in crucial condition, including one of the police officers. The other officer was confirmed deceased.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters that officers who arrived on the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time.”

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” Humphrey said. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”

Humphrey said the shooter had a connection to the bank and they’re working to establish what those connections were to the business, but “it appears he was a previous employee.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a tweet that there’s no longer an “active aggressor threat.”

Police first described it as an “active aggressor” incident. The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank, near the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

The FBI Louisville said its agents were also responding.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he said.

Beshear said he knew at least two of the victims during a press conference.

“I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today,” Beshear said. “My AG campaign was out of that building … that’s my bank.”

Officials urge the public to avoid the area.

