Passengers help restrain teen following airplane incident

(WJW) – A teenager faces charges after an incident that led to a flight diversion.
According to a press release, Air Canada flight #137 was headed to Calgary from Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), a 16-year-old male passenger assaulted another adult male passenger, who was identified as a family member.
The flight was diverted to Winnipeg as airline employees and passengers restrained the teen.
The teen suspect was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and arrested.
The adult passenger was treated for minor injuries.
No one else was hurt.