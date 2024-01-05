Passengers help restrain teen following airplane incident

An Air Canada plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Greater Toronto Airports Authority expects a 10% increase in passenger traffic this holiday season, CBC reports. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WJW) – A teenager faces charges after an incident that led to a flight diversion.

According to a press release, Air Canada flight #137 was headed to Calgary from Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), a 16-year-old male passenger assaulted another adult male passenger, who was identified as a family member.

The flight was diverted to Winnipeg as airline employees and passengers restrained the teen.

The teen suspect was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and arrested.

The adult passenger was treated for minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.

