Air Force major risks danger to help child, 12, hurt in DC shooting

(NewsNation) — A targeted shooting in Washington, D.C., that left a 12-year-old girl badly wounded could have ended much differently if a member of the U.S. military hadn’t gotten involved. After the shots rang out on Saturday night, an Air Force officer ran toward the danger.

There was nothing unusual about a group of kids walking down an alley off 20th Street in northeast Washington just before 9 p.m. Saturday, the point at which video shows them starting to run.

One of the girls in the video was shot.

The gunmen can be seen on the video behind a tree. Seven rounds were fired by one of them, with the second shooter also firing.

Within minutes, an Air Force officer is spotted running to the rescue. Maj. Kenneth Bell says he found a young girl shot in the stomach.

“All the shells were right there in the street, so I can only imagine it was like a drive-by situation,” Bell said, adding, “I put her in the rescue position and started putting pressure on the wound and just tried to keep talking to her. Turns out she was 12 years old.”

A neighbor’s camera recorded audio of the 15 gunshots within six seconds that rang out during the shooting.

Minutes later, Washington Police reported more gunfire on Benning Road Northeast near the corner of 21st Street. A third of a mile away, another boy, 13, was shot in the leg. Police say he told them it was his girlfriend who had been shot earlier on 20th Street.

Bell is shaken by what he saw but grateful he could help.

“I’m just an analyst by trade, but just about any U.S. service member gets some basic combat first-aid training,” he said. “I think I got my first one as a cadet at Texas A&M.”

As detectives searched for the gunmen’s car, neighbors and the intelligence analyst were left trying to make sense of it all.

“It’s really unfortunate. I can’t understand why anybody would shoot a child, a 12-year-old child, like that,” Bell said.

Police told NewsNation that both children are expected to survive.

The shooting is still under investigation. Detectives have asked anyone with information on the case to call police at 202-727-9099, or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.