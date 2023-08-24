Alex Murdaugh associate pleads guilty to stealing from clients

This undated mugshot provided by the Richland County Detention Center shows Cory Fleming. The longtime friend of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh admitted Thursday, May 25, 2023, that he helped his old college roommate steal more than $4 million meant for a wrongful death settlement after Murdaugh’s housekeeper died in a fall. (Richland County Detention Center via AP)

(NewsNation) — Cory Fleming, associate of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, pleaded guilty to helping Murdaugh steal from clients on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old former attorney pleaded guilty to 23 state charges related to helping Murdaugh steal money from clients he represented. Fleming is already serving a 46-month sentence on federal charges also related to the financial crimes.

Prosecutors spent nearly an hour detailing the crimes, including a $4.3 million scheme to steer insurance settlements meant for clients to Fleming and Murdaugh. They also emphasized Fleming’s misuse of his law license in the course of the crimes.

Also in the courtroom was Russell Laffitte, another alleged accomplice of Murdaughs in a separate set of embezzlement schemes.

The cases came to national attention after Alex Murdaugh was charged with the murder of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. The saga involving the Beaufort, South Carolina, attorney included a number of twists and turns, including allegations Murdaugh hired a hit man to kill him for insurance money.

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of both murders and sentenced to life in prison.

The case also unveiled other scandals connected with the family, including the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who died in a boat crash when Paul Murdaugh was driving, and the death of longtime Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield at the family’s property. Alex Murdaugh was also linked to a sprawling series of financial crimes involving his clients.

Fleming was implicated in the Satterfield case, where he and Murdaugh were charged with diverting insurance settlement money from Satterfield’s son to himself and Murdaugh.

A judge set a sentencing hearing for September as prosecutors indicated they would ask for more time to be added to Fleming’s prison term.