Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to federal financial charges

(NewsNation) — Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already convicted in the murder of his wife and youngest son, pleaded guilty to numerous federal financial charges Thursday.

Court documents show these 22 charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, NewsNation local affiliate WCBD reported.

As part of the plea agreement, Murdaugh is required to surrender a minimum of $9 million.

Murdaugh was sentenced to life without parole in March and is currently in a South Carolina prison for the shooting deaths of his wife and son. He has denied any role in their deaths, and maintained his innocence when he testified at his own murder trial earlier this year.

However, Murdaugh’s lawyers are now requesting a new trial, as they claim the Colleton County Clerk of Court pressured jurors into returning a guilty verdict. The clerk, meanwhile, denied all allegations to the Hampton County Guardian newspaper.

On Nov. 27, Murdaugh will be in state court, where he faces about 100 other financial charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.