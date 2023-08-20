Alleged Los Gatos ‘party mom’ to appear in court

  • Shannon O’Connor is set to appear in court Monday
  • She is accused of hosting booze-filled parties for her son and his friends
  • Trial attorney: Her electronic footprint will be 'critical' in the case

Updated:

Crime

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation