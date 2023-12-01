Police: Idaho baby taken by his ‘armed and dangerous’ father

(NewsNation) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old Idaho boy missing since Thursday who police say was abducted by his father, who’s a homicide suspect.

The baby, Zeke Best, was taken by his father, Jeremy Albert Best, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. According to the Amber Alert, Zeke might be in “imminent danger.” The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says Best is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities said Best could be driving a Black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, with Idaho plates 1T39349.

Teton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 11:38 p.m. Thursday at a residence in Victor, Idaho. When they arrived there, deputies found a deceased woman who they identified as Best’s wife, 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall.

Randall’s death is currently being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police as a homicide at this time. Best is a suspect in the crime, The Teton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police cautioned the public not to approach Best if they see him. Instead, those with information on his whereabouts should call 208-354-2323 or 911.