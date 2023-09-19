Jury in Amie Harwick’s murder trial sees 3D render of crime scene

(NewsNation) — A friend of Amie Harwick says accused killer Gareth Pursehouse broke into Harwick’s home months before her death.

Pursehouse is currently on trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Harwick, who died on Feb. 15, 2020, after falling from her third-floor balcony.

On Tuesday, the jury heard from law enforcement witnesses, a criminologist and a 3D reconstruction analyst called by the prosecution.

The 3D reconstruction analyst provided an animated recreation of Harwick’s home using crime scene photographs and videos. The detailed animations allowed the jury to feel as though they were walking through Harwick’s home where the crime allegedly occurred.

Prosecutors are arguing Pursehouse broke into Harwick’s home and waited hours for her to return before strangling her and throwing her body off the balcony. The defense says Harwick fell from the balcony by accident.

The jury saw an animated recreation of the balcony that Pursehouse allegedly pushed Harwick off, providing a better sense of what the scene would have looked like.

The jury will also hear testimony from Harwick’s friend, who says the sex therapist sent her a text claiming Pursehouse had previously broken into her home and stolen some belongings.

Pursehouse’s defense requested a mistrial due to lack of discovery from the prosecution but was denied by the judge.

Comedian and host of “The Price is Right” Drew Carey, Harwick’s former fiance, has also been subpoenaed by the defense to testify in the trial. It is unclear whether he will take the stand.