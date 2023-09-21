Amie Harwick’s friend ‘shocked’ by defense rest in trial

(NewsNation) — Amie Harwick’s friend Robert Coshland was “shocked” after the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses during the murder trial.

“I definitely thought they were going to present something,” Coshland said during an appearance Thursday on “CUOMO.” I know that the angle they were leaning toward was completely different from what they postulated during the preliminary hearing that I also testified in, but when they didn’t present a case, I was shocked. I think everyone was shocked.”

Accused killer Gareth Pursehouse is on trial for allegedly killing Harwick, his ex-girlfriend, by choking and throwing her off a balcony in 2020.

Before her death, the prominent sex therapist was previously engaged to “The Price is Right” host Drew Carey, who has been subpoenaed in the trial.

Coshland, who testified Wednesday, said Pursehouse hasn’t appeared very attentive during the trial.

“He seems like he doesn’t care about any of this,” Coshland said while speaking earlier on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “He just doesn’t seem like he had that much interest in what was going on.”

Aside from testimonies from Harwick’s friends, the jury was also presented Wednesday with a 27-page transcript of a jail visit Pursehouse’s friends made 16 days after Harwick’s death.

“S**t’s not great. I’m not getting out of here. I have court tomorrow just to postpone my initial trial and my brother is going to need a lot of help,” Pursehouse said during that visit, according to the transcript.

Harwick had taken out two restraining orders against Pursehouse since the couple split in 2012. The second of the orders had expired.

If convicted, Pursehouse could face life in prison.

NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello and Urja Sinha contributed to this report.