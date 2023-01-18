Brian Walshe held without bail on murder charges

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court on Wednesday, and will remain in police custody without bail until his next status hearing on Feb. 9.

During the arraignment, the prosecution accused Brian of killing Ana, claiming he dismembered and disposed of her body. The prosecution read disturbing Google searches found on an iPad in the Walshe home and listed evidence that was collected from 10 trash bags investigators recovered at Brian’s mother’s housing complex.

“Mr. Walshe will be transported to the Quincy District Court for arraignment on a charge of murder. Additional details of the investigation and the evidence in support of those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment but will not be disclosed at this time,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

The 47-year-old was charged with murder and the improper transport of a body in connection to his wife’s disappearance, Morrissey announced Tuesday.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen on New Year’s Day.

Ana, 39, was last seen New Year’s Day, leaving her Massachusetts home to fly to Washington, D.C., where she worked and owned a condominium. She was reported missing three days later by her husband. However, the Daily Beast reports that Ana may have been reported missing by her employer before Brian.

Cohasset police first arrested Brian four days after Ana was reported missing, accusing him of lying to investigators about his whereabouts in the days after Ana disappeared.

He was charged with misleading investigators in the search for his missing wife.

In court, prosecutors said they found blood in the couple’s basement along with a broken bloody knife. They also had surveillance video of Brian buying hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies at a Home Depot — a trip they said he failed to mention. He also bought supplies at Home Goods, TJ Maxx and Lowe’s on Jan. 4.

Brian Walshe, 47, was previously arrested on charges of misleading police and intimidating a witness (Mugshot courtesy Cohasset Police Department )

Sources told Los Angeles Magazine that Brian allegedly dismembered Ana in the basement of their home and took her remains to an incinerator site. The source also said police may never find a body.

NewsNation has not been able to independently confirm that report.

Searches of Boston-area trash facilities revealed additional evidence. Investigators recovered 10 trash bags, discovering towels, rags, slippers, tape, gloves, cleaning agents, hunter boots, carpets, rugs, a COVID-19 vaccine card in the name of Ana Walshe, a hacksaw, a hatchet and some cutting shears.

A portion of a necklace Ana had been seen wearing in past photos was also discovered. Blood was also found on many of the items discovered.

Now, investigators said they have enough evidence to support both of those new charges.

However, police have not said whether they found a body.

The arraignment is expected to reveal more about the biological evidence investigators discovered.