(NewsNation) — It’s been 11 days since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts as authorities continue to compile evidence in the investigation.

The wife and mother of three purportedly left home for a business trip in the early hours of Jan. 1 but investigators say she never boarded her plane bound for Washington, D.C.

Now, all eyes are on the 39-year-old’s husband, Brian Walshe — a convicted art fraudster — who has been arrested for lying to police about his wife’s disappearance.

Brian Walshe was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen, prosecutors say.

Investigators also found a bloody knife in the basement of the family’s home, although the source of that blood has not been identified.

Brian Walshe has not been charged with his wife’s murder but pleaded not guilty to a single count of misleading police in Quincy District Court on Monday.

Here’s the timeline of what’s happened so far.