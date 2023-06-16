Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin wants to ‘move on’ after conviction

(NewsNation) — Four years after a theft conviction and a portrayal in a Netflix show, Anna Sorokin says she just wants to move on with her life.

The fake German heiress, better known as Anna Delvey, has been under house arrest in New York City since last fall as she awaits a deportation hearing. From her apartment in East Village, she’s attempting to reshape her public image and shake the perception of being a con artist and scammer.

She was convicted in 2019 of swindling New York socialites, banks and hotels out of $275,000.

“I said I regret a lot of decisions I made when I was younger, and I think I should be afforded a chance to move on with my life,” Sorokin said Friday on “CUOMO” in her first prime-time interview since being released from prison. “How many more times shall I apologize?”

Using the name Anna Delvey, she passed herself off as the daughter of a German diplomat, or an oil baron, and lied about having a $67 million bankroll overseas to create the impression that she could cover her debts, prosecutors said at her trial.

Sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, she was released on parole in 2021 but was later arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for allegedly overstaying her visa. A judge granted her release from a New York ICE detention facility on the condition she pay a $10,000 bond, wear an ankle monitor and stay off social media.

Her story became a hit Netflix show, “Inventing Anna,” starring Julia Garner and created by Shonda Rimes. Sorokin also landed her own reality TV show, called “Delvey’s Dinner Club,” and hosts a podcast.

After the trial and subsequent national attention, Sorokin says now she just wants to “move on from everything.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.